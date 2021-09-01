BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE:DOV opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.