American Century Companies Inc. Sells 68,406 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,509,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,406 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $182,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Credicorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Credicorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Credicorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 294,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

