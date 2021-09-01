Platform Technology Partners Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,948,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 264.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

