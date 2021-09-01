Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 68 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $29,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $185.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.89 and a 200-day moving average of $158.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

