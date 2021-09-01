Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 18,210 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,644 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $56,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average is $154.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

