Rhumbline Advisers Sells 20,666 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $45,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $201.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

