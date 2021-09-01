Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Bio-Techne worth $52,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $1,719,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,484,673. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $499.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $511.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.51. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 143.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.64.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

