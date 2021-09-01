Capital Analysts LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 429,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 41,217 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 766.5% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 67,663 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

