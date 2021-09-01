International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Paper were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

