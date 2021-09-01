Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.