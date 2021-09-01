Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,041 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 965,704 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 897,625 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $68,535,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after buying an additional 435,355 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

