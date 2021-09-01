Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Nucor by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.75. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.