Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Trading Down 2.7%

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 283.40 ($3.70). 2,149,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,146,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291.30 ($3.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Transglobe Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Transglobe Energy Company Profile (LON:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

