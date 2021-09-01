Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Ube Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

