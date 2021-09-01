WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 26.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 36.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 13.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $49.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

