Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Raised by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1,225.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $190.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.48 and a 200-day moving average of $183.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $191.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

