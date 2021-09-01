Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

