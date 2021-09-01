Platform Technology Partners Makes New $240,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 152.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 800.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 436.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $356.96 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

