Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives $11.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $47,898.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,159 shares of company stock worth $424,443. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $4,688,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 324,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 123,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $9.55 on Friday. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $819.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

