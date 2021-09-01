DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 33,552 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HP were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 769.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

