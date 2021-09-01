Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 9,563 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

BATS ITB opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

