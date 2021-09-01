Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,511,000 after buying an additional 451,814 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

