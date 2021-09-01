Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

