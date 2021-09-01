Exxon Mobil Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $230.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

