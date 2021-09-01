Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

