Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $211,000 in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after buying an additional 1,602,633 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period.

KAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

