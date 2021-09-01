Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,481 shares of company stock worth $9,588,084 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $632.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $567.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.72. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.67 and a 12-month high of $642.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

