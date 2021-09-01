Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Copart reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $144.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average of $126.24. Copart has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

