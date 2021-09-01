Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 8,228.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 507,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,657,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

