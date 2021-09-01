Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

