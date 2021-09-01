Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,451 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in PACCAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.