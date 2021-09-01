Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 66.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 584,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 398,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 813,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 20.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 20.26. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 13.79 and a 52 week high of 21.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

