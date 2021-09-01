Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $272.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

