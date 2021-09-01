Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 183.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $557,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 92.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $247,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

