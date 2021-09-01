Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expands By 23.0%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 972,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 791,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

SIMO stock opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $81.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

