Brokerages Set Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) PT at GBX 254

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

MRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 290.70 ($3.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 268.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.17. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 293 ($3.83). The stock has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 72.50.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.