Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Price Target at C$52.25

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on IGM. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.

TSE IGM opened at C$46.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The company has a market cap of C$10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$28.88 and a 1 year high of C$46.60.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

