Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab Acquires 42,873 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 42,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $725,839.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $2,233,922.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DNUT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.