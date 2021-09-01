Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab Acquires 42,873 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 42,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $725,839.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $2,233,922.76.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.
Shares of DNUT stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Several brokerages have commented on DNUT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.