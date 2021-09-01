Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.60

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 1828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

