$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.63. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 98,927.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 86.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

