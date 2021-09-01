SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.26

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

