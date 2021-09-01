Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.40

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 1211103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,706 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

