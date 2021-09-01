Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.75

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.75 and last traded at $108.07, with a volume of 249880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

