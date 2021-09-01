Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Up 31.5% in August

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

PROG opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $70.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.15. Progenity has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Progenity will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

