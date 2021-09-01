Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases 3,550 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais acquired 3,550 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,520.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,945.56.

TSE TOT opened at C$4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$4.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

