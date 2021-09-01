Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases 3,550 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais acquired 3,550 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,520.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,945.56.

TSE TOT opened at C$4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$4.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

