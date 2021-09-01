Short Interest in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rises By 21.0%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Photronics stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $934.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $266,130. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

