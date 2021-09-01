Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.66.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after buying an additional 138,146 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 158,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

