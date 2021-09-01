Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $307,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 25.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

