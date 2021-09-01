IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of Z stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 165.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $123.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $120,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 48,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $285,921.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

