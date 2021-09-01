Reviewing Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Dolphin Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 4.29 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Nebula Caravel Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -17.80% -5.27% -2.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Dolphin Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nebula Caravel Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.30%. Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.25%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Nebula Caravel Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

